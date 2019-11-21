‘Pittsburgh started it’ t-shirts on sale following fight at Browns-Steelers game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland-area clothing designer is selling t-shirts in response to the fight that broke out between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at Thursday night’s game.

GV Art + Design is selling a t-shirt that reads, “Pittsburgh started it.” And of course, it’s in Cleveland brown and orange!

“In no way do we condone the actions of Myles and what he did,” the company wrote on its website. “But we will never forget. Pittsburgh started it. Show your support of a good guy who made one bad mistake with this new tee.”

The “Pittsburgh started it” tees are selling for $28. They are available in sizes from XS to 3XL. You can purchase them online and in select GV stores.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely following Thursday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the final eight seconds, he and Rudolph became involved in an onfield brawl. It escalated when Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it.

If his suspension is not reduced, it will be the longest for a single onfield incident in NFL history.