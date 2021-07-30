Pittsburgh Pirates trade closer to Atlanta

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Richard Rodriguez against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives right-handed pitchers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.

Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Braves this season, posting a record of 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.

DeVito was pitching at High-A at the time of the deal, with a record of 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA.

The 31-year-old Rodriguez has 14 saves for the Pirates this season, with a 2.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts.