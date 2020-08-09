Pittsburgh Pirates series with Cardinals postponed

The Pirates/Cardinals series scheduled for Monday-Wednesday has been postponed

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Major League Baseball has postponed the upcoming Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals series as the Cardinals continue to deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Late Saturday night, the Pirates’ flight to St. Louis from Pittsburgh for Sunday evening was canceled and word spread that Monday’s game was postponed.

The series was scheduled for Monday through Wednesday.

St. Louis hasn’t played since July 29.

In total, nine Cardinals players and seven staffers have tested positive since last week.

The Pirates have dropped 10 of their last 11 games and are in last place in the NL Central.