Pittsburgh Pirates select Louisville catcher with top-overall pick in MLB Draft

Louisville’s Henry Davis (32) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first-overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

He is the top-ranked catcher in this year’s draft and is also considered the best college hitter available.

In 50 games at Louisville this past season, Davis hit .370 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 45 runs scores and 31 walks.

According to reports, Davis’ weaknesses deal with blocking pitches in the dirt as well as framing strikes.

Coming into the draft, many believed the Pirates would select high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

This is the fifth time in franchise history that the Pirates have selected first-overall.