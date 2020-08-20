Pittsburgh Pirates’ president says he has COVID-19

Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams listens as he is introduced by Pirates Chairman of the Board Bob Nutting at the team’s offices in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The team president of the Pittsburgh Pirates says he tested positive for COVID-19.

Travis Williams said he first started feeling symptoms on Monday night.

“Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others. We have also conducted a thorough contact tracing procedure to identify anyone who I may have possibly been in contact with, which does not include any of our players, members of our coaching staff, or our baseball operations support staff as the team had been on the road. At this time, we have no known additional positive tests within our organization,” read a statement from Williams.

Williams said while he’s recovering, this should serve as a warning that anyone is susceptible to the virus.

“It is critical we all follow CDC guidelines and state mandates, and have a heightened sense of self-awareness in order to protect each other. We all must do our part to get through this pandemic together,” he said.

