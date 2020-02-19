Pittsburgh Pirates player suspended 80-games for PED use

Pittsburgh Pirates utility player Pablo Reyes has been suspended 80-games Wednesday by Major League Baseball after testing positive for PED's

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates utility player Pablo Reyes has been suspended 80-games by Major League Baseball Wednesday after testing positive for PED’s.

Reyes tested positive for Boldenone.

He played in 71 games for the Pirates in 2019, hitting .203 with 19 RBIs and 18 runs.

In 8 years with the club, Reyes has played in just 89 games in the big leagues.

Reyes was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis in January.

The suspension begins at the start of the 2020 season and will not be eligible for the postseason if the Pirates reach the playoffs.