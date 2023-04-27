PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the greatest Pittsburgh Pirates players in franchise history has died.

According to multiple reports, including KDKA, former two-time World Series champion Dick Groat has passed away at the age of 92.

Groat, a Wilkinsburg native, was an All-American basketball player at Duke University. He was drafted into the NBA in 1952, but he chose to pursue baseball after he served time in the military.

Groat played nine of his 13 MLB seasons in Pittsburgh. The shortstop won World Series titles in Pittsburgh in 1960 and 1964. He finished his MLB career with 2,138 hits, 39 home runs and 707 RBIs.

Last week, it was announced that Groat would be inducted as a member of the 2023 class of the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame later this summer.