PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — According to ESPN, an infielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Shortstop Oneil Cruz will continue his rehabilitation process and miss the rest of the season. Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced the news after Pittsburgh’s 5-1 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Cruz suffered a broken left ankle when he tried sliding into home against the Chicago White Sox on April 9. The club hoped that Cruz would return in September to close out the season with the team, but that is not happening.

The 24-year-old hit .250 and had one home run, four RBIs, and a .750 OPS in five games this season.

The Pirates lost fan favorite Andrew McCutchen to an Achilles injury last week.