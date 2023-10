PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates’ third-baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was named a Gold Glove finalist for the 2023 season.

The award is voted upon by all 30 Major League Baseball managers and up to six coaches from each team.

Hayes, who just completed his fourth season in the big leagues, is seeking the first Gold Glove award in his career.

The other two finalists are Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and Atlanta’s Austin Riley.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.