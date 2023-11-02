SAN DIEGO (WKBN) – The San Diego Padres have officially claimed infielder Tucupita Marcano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh after being acquired in a trade with the Padres that sent Adam Frazier to the Padres.

Last season, he played in 75 games with the Pirates, posting a batting average of .233 with three home runs and 18 RBI’s with 5 stolen bases.



Marcano suffered a torn ACL in July when he stepped on third base awkwardly in a win over San Diego. He later underwent season-ending surgery to repair the injury.