MLB made the announcement that Saturday and Sunday's scheduled games are being postponed

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates’ games against the Cincinnati Reds have been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test from a Cincinnati Reds’ player.

According to a statement from Major League Baseball, Saturday and Sunday’s scheduled games are being postponed in order to complete additional testing and contract tracing.

The games were scheduled to take place at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

