Pittsburgh Pirates deal reliever to New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes tosses a ball out of play during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates dealt right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees Monday afternoon.

In exchange, the Pirates received infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.

Holmes has appeared in 44 games for the Pirates in 2021, going 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 42 innings of work.

He has posted 44 strikeouts as opposed to 25 walks.

Castillo has hit .277 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs for the Yankees’ double-A team.

Park has played 48 games in triple-A Wilkes-Barre hitting .327 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. He has appeared in one game with the Yankees this season, getting one at-bat.