PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates announced they have a new pooch who is ready to fetch all the fly balls.

According to the team website, the Pirates are partnering with PNC and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to provide a service dog to a Pittsburgh area military veteran.

The Pirates said that Guardian Angels will train the dog and bring it to games throughout the season to engage with fans for it to get socialization while it’s young.

Once training is complete, the Pirates Pup will be paired with its military veteran and have a FURever home.

Fans can vote to name the pup. The names that can be voted on are:

Homer

Bucco

Rookie

Jolly

To vote, visit their website. Voting ends May 3.