PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they will be retiring Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 on Feb. 18 at PPG Paints Arena prior to their game against the Kings.

Jagr, who helped lead Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 1991 and 1992 played in the National Hockey League for two decades, appearing in 1,733 career games.

He was the Penguins’ first-round selection at No. 5 overall in the 1990 NHL Draft.

A captain from 1998-2001, Jagr spent eleven seasons with the Pens appearing in 806 regular season games. With Pittsburgh, he tallied 439 goals, 640 assists, 1,079 points and 78 game-winning goals.

During his career, he piled up 766 goals, 1155 assists and 1,921 points.

The 10-time All-Star’s 135 game-winning goals are the most in NHL history.