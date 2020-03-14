Pittsburgh Penguins to pay arena employees during pause from season

The Penguins will pay full and part-time arena employees during the pause from the season

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday that they will pay full and part-time arena and service employees at PPG Paints Arena during the stoppage of the NHL season due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the team, the money will come from the players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

The Pens had six remaining home games left during the regular season.

“The ushers, ticket takers, concession workers, cleaning staff and other arena workers are the backbone of a Penguins hockey game at PPG Paints Arena, and a big part of the Penguins’ family,” said David Morehouse, the team’s president and CEO in a statement. “Our owners, Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and our players, led by Sidney Crosby, thought it was essential to help them through this. We have come together to ensure that they will not lose pay because of the pause in our season.”