PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins officially announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule.

The complete regular season schedule can be found here.

Pittsburgh will open the season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in a nationally televised game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Pens will play six of their first nine games on the home ice at PPG Paints Arena.

According to the Penguins team website, the following are noteworthy home games for the upcoming season:

Nov. 19 vs. Vegas: The Penguins host the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena.

Nov. 22 vs. NY Rangers: The Penguins’ Metropolitan Division rival makes its first of two trips to PPG Paints Arena for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving.

Dec. 2 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in a Saturday night matchup for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

Jan. 2 vs. Washington: Pittsburgh begins the new year with a Tuesday night tilt against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

March 10 vs. Edmonton: 2022-23 Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their only trip to Pittsburgh for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

Pittsburgh’s preseason schedule was released last week.