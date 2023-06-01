PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas didn’t stay out of work for long.

The Pittsburgh Penguins named Dubas as the club’s president of hockey operations on Thursday. The move comes less than two weeks after Dubas was fired as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dubas replaces Brian Burke, who was fired along with general manager Ron Hextall in April after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The 37-year-old Dubas takes over a team that still believes it can compete for a Stanley Cup if it builds properly around the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. While Crosby and Malkin were excellent for much of last season while Letang dealt with multiple setbacks — including a stroke and the death of his father — Pittsburgh struggled to gain any real momentum during much of the 2022-23 season and stumbled down the stretch to snap the longest active playoff streak in major North American Sports.

“Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey mind and embodies all of the qualities – integrity, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture – that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group,” FSG principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.

Dubas comes to Pittsburgh after nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, including the last five as general manager. Toronto won a postseason series for the first time since 2004 this spring before falling to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games.

Shortly after the Maple Leafs’ playoff exit, Dubas said that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to remain in Toronto. His contract was set to expire on June 30, but team president Kyle Shanahan opted to pre-emptively fire Dubas instead. Toronto hired former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving as Dubas’ replacement on Wednesday.

While the Penguins remain one of the NHL’s marquee teams, they also haven’t advanced out of the first round of the postseason since 2018. Dubas takes over the NHL’s oldest team, one with several players with no-trade clauses and a handful of onerous contracts that could be difficult to move. Pittsburgh’s farm system is also in need of a major upgrade after the team spent years dealing prospects for more established players as part of a “win-now” mindset.

Dubas helped build the Maple Leafs into a regular-season power during his tenure. Toronto set single-season records for wins and points, and went 221-109-42 in his tenure. Dubas also didn’t shy away from big moves — he fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock in November 2019 and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe — but struggled to find the right mix in the playoffs until this spring.

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

