Pittsburgh Penguins hire former rival as new general manager

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Ron Hextall as new General Manager and Brian Burke as president of hockey operations

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former Philadelphia Flyers goalie and General Manager Ron Hextall as the new general manager of the team.

The Penguins also hired Brian Burke as the team’s president of hockey operations.

Hextall played 608 games in the NHL, the majority of which with the rival Flyers. He was also the general manager of Philadelphia from 2014-2018.

Burke has a long history in the NHL, previously serving as GM for the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Most recently, Burke was the president of hockey operations for the Calgary Flames in 2018.