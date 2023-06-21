PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two-time Stanley Cup champion Tom Barrasso is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The former Penguins goaltender was among seven inductees announced on Wednesday for the Class of 2023.

Barrasso played 12 seasons in Pittsburgh and helped lead the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. His 14 consecutive wins in 1993 is also an NHL record.

Barrasso retired in 2003 with 369 career wins, which ranks 20th all-time. He was named Rookie of the Year and made the NHL All-Star team in 1984.

The rest of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees include, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouellette, Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix.