PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery, head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Friday.

DeSmith suffered the injury during the second overtime of Game 1 against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. He made 48 saves before exiting the game. Louis Domingue replaced DeSmith, making 17 saves to help the Penguins secure the 4-3 triple-overtime victory.

DeSmith was the backup to Tristan Jarry in the regular season. Jarry suffered a lower-body injury and has not been able to play in this series. He remains day-to-day.

The Penguins and Rangers are tied in the series 1-1.