Pittsburgh Penguins first-round playoff schedule announced

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The best-of-seven series will begin Sunday at noon in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New York Islanders in the NHL playoffs.

Pittsburgh won six of the eight meetings between the two teams this season.

The following is the remaining schedule for the series:

Game 1 – Sunday, May 16: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, noon

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 18: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Monday, May 24: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBA

Game 6 – Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, TBA

Game 7 – Friday, May 28: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBA