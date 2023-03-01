PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins officially announced a pair of trades on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh dealt forward Teddy Blueger to Las Vegas. In exchange, the Penguins receive defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round draft pick.

“We are grateful for everything that Teddy has done for this team and the organization over the past 10 years,” said Pittsburgh General Manager Ron Hextall. “He was one of our most reliable penalty killers and a consummate professional. We wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

DiLiberatore is 22-years old and will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

In addition, the Pens acquired forward Mikael Granlund from Nashville. In the deal the Predators receive a 2023 second-round draft pick.



“Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively,” said Hextall. “He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup.”

The 31-year old is signed through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $5 million.