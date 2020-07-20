Pittsburgh Blue Jays? Pirates president confirms team looking at hosting Toronto home games in shortened season

Pirates owner Travis Williams says that the team has been in discussions with MLB about having the Blue Jays play their home games at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams says that the team is looking at the potential of hosting the Toronto Blue Jays home games at PNC Park this season.

“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season,” says Williams in a press release. “This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best.”

The Blue Jays were denied permission to host games in Toronto by the Canadian government.

“If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”