PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers added more depth to their linebackers room on Saturday as they selected Ole Miss LB Mark Robinson.

Robinson was the 225th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year.

“Excited to have Mark,” said Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. “We brought him in for a visit. I spent a lot of time with him. Excited to bring him on. He’s excited about this opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

Robinson posted 92 tackles in his lone season with the Rebels.

He added three sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss.