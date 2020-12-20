Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel tests positive for COVID-19

The school said Saturday he will be unavailable when the Panthers (5-1) play Louisville on Tuesday

PITTSBURGHPittsburgh basketball coach Jeff Capel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said Saturday he will be unavailable when the Panthers (5-1) play Louisville on Tuesday. The team will continue to practice and play. Subsequent testing following Capel’s diagnosis resulted in no additional positive results.

There was no immediate word on who would fill in for Capel when Pitt hosts the Cardinals. Tim O’Toole is listed as associate head coach while Jason Capel, Jeff’s brother, and Milan Brown are assistants.

There’s a chance Capel will miss just one game. The Panthers have a week off following the game against Louisville and don’t play again until a visit to Duke on Dec. 29.