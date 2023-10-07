ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ relief pitcher Jim Poole died from complications from ALS at the age of 57.

He was a member of Cleveland’s 1995 World Series Team that lost to the Atlanta Braves. Poole surrendered the deciding home run to David Justice in the Fall Classic.

He spent parts of four seasons with Cleveland, posting a record of 8-3 with a 3.81 ERA.

The Guardians released the following statement upon learning of Poole’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to her of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole. Our thoughts are with the Poole family.”

In addition to the Indians, Poole also pitched for the Dodgers, Orioles, Giants, Rangers, Phillies, Tigers, and Expos.

The left-hander made 431 total appearances in his Major League career. He posted a career record of 22-12 with four saves and a 4.31 ERA.