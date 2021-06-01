Pistons hire former Cavaliers head coach

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein reacts to a call against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (WKBN) – The Detroit Pistons have hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein as the senior advisor to player development.

Beilein served as head coach in Cleveland for 54 games in the 2019-20 season but was reassigned within the organization following the All-Star break in his first season on the job.

He led the Cavaliers to a record of just 14-40 during his tenure.

Beilein previously served as head coach at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the NCAA tournament in his last four seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 2017-18.