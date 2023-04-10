PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that injured Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop Oneil Cruz will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle.

He suffered the ankle in Sunday’s 1-0 win over the White Sox, when he slid awkwardly into home plate and collided with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala.

In his absence, the Pirates could turn to Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae, who both have experience playing shortstop.

This season, Cruz is batting .250 with one homer, 4 RBI’s, and 3 stolen bases.

The Pirates host the Astros in a three-game series beginning on Monday evening at 6:35 p.m.

Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review was the first to report the timeframe to return.