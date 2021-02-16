Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson

Sports

The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season with San Francisco.

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco Giants’ Tyler Anderson pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, is worth $2.5 million.

The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco.

Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 86 games (82 starts) with the Rockies and the Giants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com