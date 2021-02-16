PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.
The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, is worth $2.5 million.
The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco.
Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 86 games (82 starts) with the Rockies and the Giants.
Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson
The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season with San Francisco.
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.