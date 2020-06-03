Pirates’ veteran Chris Archer to miss entire season with injury

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Provided that a 2020 season is played, Pittsburgh Pirates’ veteran pitcher Chris Archer will miss the entire campaign.

The right-hander underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes numbness in the fingers.

Archer is projected to return to full action for the 2021 season. The Pirates hold an $11 million contract option on Archer, but they could elect to buy him out for $250,000.

Since being acquired via trade from Tampa Bay in 2018, the 31-year old has made 33 starts, posting a 4.92 ERA while allowing 32 home runs.