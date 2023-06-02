PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded reliever Robert Stephenson to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives minor league shortstop Alika Williams.

In 18 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Stephenson a record of 0-3 with a 5.14 ERA. He struck out 17 batters in 14 innings of work.

He was selected off waivers from the Colorado Rockies last August. He previously spent time in the Major League with the Reds.

Williams is a former first-round pick of Tampa Bay, and was playing at Double-A this season. The 24-year old has posted a batting average of .237 with five home runs and 23 RBI’s for the Montgomery Biscuits.