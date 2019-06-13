Pirates trade Nick Kingham to Blue Jays

ATLANTA (AP) - Josh Donaldson drove in the tie-breaking run in Atlanta's five-run fifth inning to win his rematch with Joe Musgrove, and the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series on Friday night.