Pirates trade Nick Kingham to Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pirates have traded right-hander Nick Kingham to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pittsburgh receives cash considerations in the deal.
This season, the 27-year old struggled, posting a 9.87 ERA in 14 appearances with four starts.
He tallied 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings of work.
