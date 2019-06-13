Pirates trade Nick Kingham to Blue Jays

Pittsburgh receives cash considerations in the deal

by: Chad Krispinsky

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pirates have traded right-hander Nick Kingham to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh receives cash considerations in the deal.

This season, the 27-year old struggled, posting a 9.87 ERA in 14 appearances with four starts.

He tallied 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings of work.

