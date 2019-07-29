LIVE NOW /
Pirates trade Jordan Lyles to Brewers for pitching prospect

The Pirates acquired Ponce, a second-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.

Lyles was scheduled to start for Pittsburgh on Monday night against Cincinnati and was replaced by Alex McRae (0-2, 7.71). The Pirates are 2-14 since the All-Star break, falling out of contention.

Ponce, a second-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances at Double-A Biloxi this season.

