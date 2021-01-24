Pirates trade former #2 overall pick to Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially trade Pitcher Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees for a package of prospects.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially traded Pitcher Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees for a package of prospects.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives right-handed pitchers Miguel Yajure (No. 15 prospect) and Roansy Contreras (No. 19 prospect), along with infielder Maikel Escotto, and outfielder Canaan Smith (No. 21 prospect).

Yajure is the only player with Major League Baseball experience that is coming back to Pittsburgh. He appeared in three games with the Pirates last season, appearing in three games in relief. He tossed seven inning, with eight strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA.

The 29-year old Taillon missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. He was the #2 overall draft pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Since Christmas eve, the Pirates rebuilt has been in full swing, with the franchise trading away Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, and now Taillon.