Pirates trade for right handed pitcher

Kyle Keller has been optioned to the Pittsburgh's alternate training site

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) – The Pirates acquired right handed pitcher Kyle Keller in a trade with the Angels Monday. In exchange, Los Angeles will receive cash considerations.

Keller is 27 years old and was drafted by the Marlins in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent 2 years in the big leagues with Miami and Los Angeles and pitched in 12 games. Keller made just two appearances for the Angels last season and posted an 7.71 ERA.

Keller has been optioned to the Pirate’s alternate training site. To make room on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh has designated Edgar Santana for assignment.