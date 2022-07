YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in as many days, the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets made a trade.

On Saturday, the Bucs dealt catcher Michael Perez to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment on Friday. The lefty hit .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games.

Earlier this year, Perez had a three home run game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Friday, Pittsburgh sent Daniel Vogelbach to the Mets for Colin Holderman.