Pirates top Tigers 3-2 in doubleheader opener

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – Tyler Anderson pitched five solid innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates took the first game of a doubleheader, 3-2 over the Detroit Tigers.



Pittsburgh scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning after Michael Fulmer retired the Pirates in order through the first three.

Pittsburgh has now won five of its last seven to pull within a game of .500.



The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area.



There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.