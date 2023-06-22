PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) — Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The 28-year-old has missed the last two games with lower back stiffness.

Reynolds leads the team in hitting this season with a .279 batting average. He also leads the Pirates with 38 runs scored and 40 RBI.

Pittsburgh has recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis to take his place on the roster.

Bolton has made five appearances for the Pirates this season, allowing 11 runs in 8 innings with 9 walks and 7 strikeouts.