SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will select No. 1 overall in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
Pittsburgh’s draft position was decided in the first MLB Draft lottery, entering the lottery with a 16 percent chance of landing the top pick.
It is the sixth time that the Pirates will select first overall in the draft.
The last time that Pittsburgh made the first selection was in 2021 when the Pirates selected catcher Henry Davis.
2022 MLB Draft Lottery Order:
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Washington Nationals
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Texas Rangers
5. Minnesota Twins
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Kansas City Royals
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Miami Marlins
11. Los Angeles Angels
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
13. Chicago Cubs
14. Boston Red Sox
15. Chicago White Sox
16. San Francisco Giants
17. Baltimore Orioles
18. Milwaukee Brewers
The 2023 MLB Draft will take place next July in Seattle as part of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.