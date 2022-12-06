SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will select No. 1 overall in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Pittsburgh’s draft position was decided in the first MLB Draft lottery, entering the lottery with a 16 percent chance of landing the top pick.

It is the sixth time that the Pirates will select first overall in the draft.

The last time that Pittsburgh made the first selection was in 2021 when the Pirates selected catcher Henry Davis.

2022 MLB Draft Lottery Order:

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers



The 2023 MLB Draft will take place next July in Seattle as part of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.