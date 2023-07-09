SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) – With the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Paul Skenes, starting pitcher out of Louisiana State University.

He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 College World Series after posting a 1.18 ERA in two starts with 21 strikeouts and just five hits surrendered in 15.2 innings as the Tigers claimed the national title.

In 2023, Skenes went 12-2 with a stellar 1.69 earned run average with 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings and was named the D1Baseball Player of the Year, SEC Pitcher of the Year and led Division I in strikeouts.

The 6-foot-6 inch 21-year-old previously attended Air Force where he posted a 11-4 record with 11 saves in 33 games for the Falcons. He ends his three-year college career with a 12.8 strikeout per 9 inning rate.

Skenes is MLB.com’s #1 overall prospect after he averaged 98 miles per hour and hit 102 mph during his final season in college.

His scouting report on the website says he is “the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009.”

The slot for first overall pick this year is in the range of $9.5 million, which would be the highest bonus signed in league history.

Pittsburgh will next have two second-round draft picks on night one of the MLB Draft, follow WKBN Sports for updates throughout the night.