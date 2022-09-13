CINCINNATI (AP) – Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter that led the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 for a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh hit three home runs for the second straight game and won the opener 6-1.

Cincinnati has lost five in a row and was held to one hit for the second time during the skid. The Reds got one run and six hits in the doubleheader.