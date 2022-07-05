PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled Jameson Taillon’s return to PNC Park with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees.



Taillon lost for the first time since April 11 after giving up a solo shot to Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning and a two-run homer just over the center-field wall by Suwinski in the fourth.

Taillon, who spent more than a decade in the Pirates’ organization before being traded to New York in 2021, was pulled with one out in the sixth after allowing five runs and six hits with five strikeouts.