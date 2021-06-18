Pirates snap 10-game skid, hold on to beat Indians 11-10

Sports

by: JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez (48) celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after getting the final out of a win over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead before holding on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run double to highlight a five-run sixth inning and the Pirates seemingly had the game in hand 11-1. The Indians rallied with six runs in the seventh inning and three three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.

The Pirates bullpen nearly blew the double-digit lead after winning pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed just one run in six innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com