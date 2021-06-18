Pirates snap 10-game skid, hold on to beat Indians 11-10

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez (48) celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after getting the final out of a win over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead before holding on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run double to highlight a five-run sixth inning and the Pirates seemingly had the game in hand 11-1. The Indians rallied with six runs in the seventh inning and three three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.

The Pirates bullpen nearly blew the double-digit lead after winning pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed just one run in six innings.