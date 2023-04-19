PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pirates have placed first-baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list with a strained left Achilles tendon.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Choi is expected to miss the next eight weeks.

The Pirates acquired Choi from Tampa Bay back in November. In nine games, Choi is batting .125 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, left-handed reliever Jarlin Garcia remains shut down from throwing with tightness.

Fellow reliever Rob Zastryzny also remains out of action with inflammation of the ulnar nerve.