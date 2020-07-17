Pirates’ slugger tests positive for COVID-19

The outfielder's status for next Friday night's season opener in St. Louis remains in question

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have confirmed outfielder Gregory Polanco has tested positive for COVID-19.

Polanco gave the team permission to share the diagnosis with the public.

His status for next Friday night’s season opener in St. Louis remains in question. The front office could decide to place him on the COVID-19 injured list.

Polanco is expected to play a key role in the middle of the Pittsburgh lineup. Last season, he batted .242 with six home runs and 17 RBI in just 42 games.