Pirates’ slugger tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

The outfielder's status for next Friday night's season opener in St. Louis remains in question

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have confirmed outfielder Gregory Polanco has tested positive for COVID-19.

Polanco gave the team permission to share the diagnosis with the public.

His status for next Friday night’s season opener in St. Louis remains in question. The front office could decide to place him on the COVID-19 injured list.

Polanco is expected to play a key role in the middle of the Pittsburgh lineup. Last season, he batted .242 with six home runs and 17 RBI in just 42 games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award