CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Castro hit a three-run home run off Mike Minor in the fifth inning.

His eighth of the season. Castillo, who was recalled from Indianapolis before the game, hit a two-run shot _ his 11th _ to cap the inning.

Aristides Aquino broke an 0-for-8 slide with his eighth home run with a man on to put the Reds on top.

The line drive off Bryse Wilson was Aquino’s eighth of the season and fourth in his last eight games.