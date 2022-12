PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to sign former Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges to a contract, according to MLB.com.

It is a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Since his debut in 2015, Hedges leads all catchers with 75 defensive runs saved.

Last year with Cleveland, he hit .163 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

Hedges is a career .189 hitter.

He has played in 605 career games and was a second round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2011.