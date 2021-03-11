Pirates sign veteran starter to Major League deal

San Francisco Giants pitcher Trevor Cahill throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly signing veteran pitcher Trevor Cahill to a Major League free-agent contract.

USA Today is reporting that it’s a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The 33-year-old is expected to pitch out of the Pittsburgh rotation.

Cahill spent last season with the Giants, posting an ERA of 3.24. He has spent 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, previously spending time with Oakland, Arizona, Chicago (NL), San Diego, Kansas City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.