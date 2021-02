New York Mets’ Todd Frazier celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Andres Gimenez off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Howard during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates signed former all-star Todd Frazier to a minor league contract, according to multiple reports

Source: Pirates have agreement with 1B/3B Todd Frazier to minor league contract, pending physical. He'll make $1.5M if he makes the team. — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) February 19, 2021

Frazier is a two-time all-star (2014, 2015) who has hit 20 or more home runs in five of his ten-year MLB career.

The 35-year-old spent the 2020 season with the New York Mets, playing in 14 games, hitting .224 with two home runs and 5 RBIs.

For his career, Frazier has a .242 batting average with 218 home runs and 636 RBIs.