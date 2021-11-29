Pirates sign veteran pitcher to free agent deal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates signed left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana to a one-year contract.

MLB.com reported the contract is worth $2 million.

“José brings a veteran presence and, as a left-hander, some balance to our starting rotation,” said Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington in a statement. “Only one year removed from an impressive run of durability and success, José demonstrated a clear desire and commitment to improve while pitching in winter ball earlier this month. He is a strong competitor on the mound who also brings with him a terrific reputation as a teammate.”

The 32-year-old split last season between the Angels and Giants, posting a 6.75 ERA in 24 appearances with 10 starts.

For his career, the 2016 All Star owns a 3.84 ERA with 1,395 strikeouts with the White Sox, Cubs, Angels and Giants.

To make room on the roster, the Pirates designated pitcher Steven Brault for assignment.